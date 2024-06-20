6,890 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMPL stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $312.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

