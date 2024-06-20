International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology by 50.0% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Argus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

