Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $394.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.35. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $196,358,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,692,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,562,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

