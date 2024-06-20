CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Up 5.5% in May

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 12,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,545,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,962,000 after buying an additional 556,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

