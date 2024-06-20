Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 5.9% in May

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $162.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average is $193.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.81, for a total value of $109,586.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,907.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.81, for a total transaction of $109,586.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,907.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,973 shares of company stock worth $12,623,317. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.