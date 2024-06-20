IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 956,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

Shares of IQV opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 39.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 15.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 96,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

