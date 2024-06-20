Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.03. Fluor has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $45.60.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98,381 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,123,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 385.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.