Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kontoor Brands

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.