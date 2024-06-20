IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 8,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.75 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAG. CIBC cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

