Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,418 shares of company stock valued at $113,062,674 in the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $150.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on H. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

