Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DXGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DX opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

