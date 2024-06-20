Wells Fargo & Company Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $155.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $136.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,417,870 shares of company stock valued at $263,658,838. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

