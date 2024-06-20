Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAV. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.42.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.80.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advantage Energy

In related news, Director Stephen Balog bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.