Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $119.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

