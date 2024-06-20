Traders Buy High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $71.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.77. Katapult has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

About Katapult

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 8.07% of Katapult worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

