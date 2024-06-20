Traders Buy High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $71.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.77. Katapult has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.76.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
