ChargePoint Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 91,436 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 181% compared to the average volume of 32,509 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.74. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in ChargePoint by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

