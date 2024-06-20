Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $102.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. The business had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,647,680.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,225 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

