Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.47

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.47 and traded as low as $21.81. Sekisui House shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 51,065 shares trading hands.

Sekisui House Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

