Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.54

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.54 and traded as low as $41.27. Trend Micro shares last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 12,680 shares.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

