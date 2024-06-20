Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.92

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.92 and traded as low as $21.83. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 34,139 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $41,525,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

