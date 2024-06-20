Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 3.3 %

NDLS opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

