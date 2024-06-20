Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.2 %

RMCF stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.01. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

