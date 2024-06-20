Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $482.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.