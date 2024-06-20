Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 million, a P/E ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

