Spectris (LON:SXS) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($54.00) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($48.03) to GBX 3,520 ($44.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($56.35) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Spectris to a sell rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($108.01) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,441 ($81.84).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,990 ($37.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,247.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,427.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,750 ($34.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Spectris news, insider Alison Henwood bought 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,266 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($43,698.83). In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.67), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($77,645.60). Also, insider Alison Henwood acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £34,390.98 ($43,698.83). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,350. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

