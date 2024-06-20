Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,148 ($14.59) to GBX 1,342 ($17.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.15) to GBX 1,140 ($14.49) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.48) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.83 ($12.82).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

HL stock opened at GBX 1,153 ($14.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,671.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,151 ($14.63). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 900.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 799.18.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

