CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

PMTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $294.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities analysts forecast that CPI Card Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $4,404,981.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,314,511 shares in the company, valued at $113,850,633.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 49.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CPI Card Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

