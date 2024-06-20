Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $861,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.37. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

