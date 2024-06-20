Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.58.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
