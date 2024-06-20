Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

