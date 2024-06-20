Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

LON:RBW opened at GBX 11.28 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Rainbow Rare Earths has a twelve month low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

