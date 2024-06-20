Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
