International Personal Finance’s (IPF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

International Personal Finance Trading Down 2.4 %

LON IPF opened at GBX 122 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £276.40 million, a PE ratio of 610.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. International Personal Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 99.20 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.50 ($1.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68.

Insider Transactions at International Personal Finance

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39), for a total value of £416,041.01 ($528,641.69). Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

