UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
UTSI opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.15.
UTStarcom Company Profile
