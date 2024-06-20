Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.54. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

