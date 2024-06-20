Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 42 ($0.53) price target on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Stock Up 8.8 %
AXL stock opened at GBX 25.03 ($0.32) on Wednesday. Arrow Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £71.55 million, a PE ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.