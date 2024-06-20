Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 42 ($0.53) price target on the stock.

Arrow Exploration Stock Up 8.8 %

AXL stock opened at GBX 25.03 ($0.32) on Wednesday. Arrow Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £71.55 million, a PE ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

