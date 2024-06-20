SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
Shares of SEAC stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.93. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.
About SeaChange International
