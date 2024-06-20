Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.27. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 165,436 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 56.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 98,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

