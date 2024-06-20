abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.99

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.48. abrdn shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 541 shares traded.

abrdn Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

