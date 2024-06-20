Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.65

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.65 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 65.40 ($0.83). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 66.70 ($0.85), with a volume of 894,897 shares traded.

Picton Property Income Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £370.48 million, a P/E ratio of -444.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.65.

Picton Property Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is -2,666.67%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

