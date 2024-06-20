Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.25

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.25 and traded as low as $45.34. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 6,773 shares trading hands.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $260.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

