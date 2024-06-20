Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.10. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 6,693 shares changing hands.
Clean Coal Technologies Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
About Clean Coal Technologies
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
