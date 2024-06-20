Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.44 and traded as low as C$2.75. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 5,240 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MR.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.
