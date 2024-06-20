First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.88

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.88 and traded as low as $30.40. First Mid Bancshares shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 40,229 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.89.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $65,151,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,895,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also

