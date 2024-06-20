Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.21. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 4,600 shares changing hands.
Global Acquisitions Trading Down 3.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.
About Global Acquisitions
Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Acquisitions
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Global Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.