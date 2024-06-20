Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.65

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.65 and traded as low as $15.00. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 34,394 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NATR

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.