CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.50

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.50 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 87.80 ($1.12). CLS shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 367,737 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.45) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLI
CLS Stock Performance
CLS Company Profile
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.
