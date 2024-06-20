Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 381.3 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Cochlear stock opened at $219.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.53. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $145.73 and a 52-week high of $230.46.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.