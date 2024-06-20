Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 381.3 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
Cochlear stock opened at $219.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.53. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $145.73 and a 52-week high of $230.46.
Cochlear Company Profile
