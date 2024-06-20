First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,681,100 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 4,443,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.
First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.63. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
