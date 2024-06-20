First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,681,100 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 4,443,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.63. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

