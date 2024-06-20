Short Interest in Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Drops By 5.6%

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Defence Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCFF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Defence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Defence Therapeutics Company Profile

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

