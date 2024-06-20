Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $807.73

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 807.73 ($10.26) and traded as low as GBX 794.50 ($10.10). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 797.50 ($10.13), with a volume of 351,831 shares.

Safestore Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 818.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 807.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Safestore’s payout ratio is presently 3,370.79%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.