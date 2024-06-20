Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $188.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.18. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.